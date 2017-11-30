NC State students react to news that Coach Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack

NC State's Omer Yurtseven talks about the Wolfpack's victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the ACC/Big-10 Challenge at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, Wednesday, Nov. 29. Yurtseven had a career-high 19 points in the victory.
NC State football coach Dave Doeren talks about the 'special group of guys', the seniors, after the Wolfpack's victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
NC State senior Bradley Chubb shakes the hands of his teammates as they enter the locker room after warming up before the Wolfpack's victory over UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
NC State senior Jaylen Samuels has been one of the Wolfpack's most versatile football players and is the only active player in the nation with 15+ career rushing TDs and 15+ career receiving TDs. His final game at Carter-Finley will be on Nov. 25.
NC State senior defensive lineman Bradley Chubb will play his final game at Carter-Finley Stadium on Nov. 25. Chubb, a mid-season All-American, has set Wolfpack career records for tackles for loss and sacks.