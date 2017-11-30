NC State vs Penn State men's college basketball | News & Observer
Local News
Sports
Living
Classifieds
56°
Full Menu
56°
Customer Service
Customer Service
Support
Contact Us
About Us
FAQ
Stay connected
Mobile & Apps
Facebook
Google+
Instagram
Twitter
Social Media Directory
N&O Store
Buy Photos
Databases
Archives
Newsletters
My Subscription
N&O Plus
Manage Account
Rewards
E-edition
Newsletter Signup
News in Education
News
All News
Blogs
Columnists
Crime
Education
Health
Local
Nation/World
Science
Thumbs Up
Traffic
Weather
Weird News
Counties
Durham County
Johnston County
Orange County
Wake County
Sports
All Sports
Baseball
Canes
College
Columns & Blogs
High Schools
NASCAR & Auto Racing
NBA
NFL
NHL
Olympics
Outdoors
Panthers
Soccer
Schools
Duke
East Carolina
NC State
North Carolina
Politics
All Politics
State Politics
Blogs
Columnists
PolitiFact
PolitiFact NC
Rob Christensen
Under the Dome
Business
All Business
Blogs
Columnists
Health Care
Personal Finance
Real Estate
Shop Talk
Stocks Center
Technology
Living
All Living
Video Now
Best-Kept Secrets
Blogs
Celebrations
Comics
Family
Fashion
Fitness
Food
Games and Puzzles
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Mouthful
Past Times
Pets
Religion
Travel
Entertainment
Video Now
Arts News
ArtsNow
Books
Contests
Dining
Entertainment
Events
Games
Movies
Music
Nightlife
Television
On the Beat
Happiness is a Warm TV
Opinion
All Opinion
Columnists
Dwane Powell
Editorials
Letters
Opinion Shop Blog
Other Views
Submit a Letter
Obituaries
Advertise
Advertise with us
Place Ad
Apartments
Cars
Homes
Jobs
Legals
Obits/In Memoriams
Weddings
Shopping
Local Deals
Today's Daily Deal
Grocery Coupons
Special Sections
Today's Circulars
Rewards
Photo Store
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Legals
NC State
November 30, 2017 06:19 PM
UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO
Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Penn State
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
First Look: Photojournalist Ethan Hyman's raw edit from N.C. State's victory over Penn State at PNC Arena in Raleigh Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
1
of 49
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Sports
Local news
Entertainment
Nation & World
Living
Opinion
Photo Gallery: NC State defeats UNC
Photo Gallery: NC State vs Wake Forest
Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Presbyterian
Photo Gallery: NC State basketball defeats Bryant
Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Charleston Southern
Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Boston College
Photo Gallery: NC State vs Clemson
Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Mars Hill
Trending Stories
Amber Alert Day 4: ‘Items of interest’ tested by FBI that could lead to missing girl
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York
Why NC State football coach Dave Doeren chose the Wolfpack over Tennessee
Why hasn’t Duke fixed its mistakes? With 9 games, 20 days, it hasn’t had time, Coach K says.
Dave Doeren, NC State agree to 5-year deal at $3 million a year, Yow announces
Photo Gallery: NC State basketball practice
Photo Gallery: NC State vs Notre Dame
Photo Gallery: NC State football defeats Pitt
Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Louisville
Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Syracuse
Photo Gallery: NC State men's basketball media day
Photo Gallery: NC State upsets Florida State
Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Furman
Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Marshall
Photos: NC State loses in the Belk College Kickoff | 09.02.17
Photos: NC State football's Meet the Pack and media day | 08.06.17
Photos: NC State football opens practice | 07.29.17
Photos: NC State defeats Clemson | 05.18.17
Photo Gallery: NC State Kay Yow Spring Football Game | 04.01.17
Kevin Keatts is introduced as NC State's new coach | 03.19.17
Kevin Keatts is NC State's new basketball coach | 03.17.17
Subscriptions
Start a Subscription
Customer Service
eEdition
Vacation Hold
Pay Your Bill
Rewards
Site Information
About Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
News in Education
Triangle.com
Legal Notices
Social, Mobile & More
Text News Alerts
Mobile & Apps
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Google+
Careers at the N&O
Advertising
Advertise With Us
About Our Ads
Place a Classified
Local Deals
Shopping
N&O Store
N&O Photos
More
Copyright
Commenting Policy
Report News
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use