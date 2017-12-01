More Videos


  • Payton Wilson commits to the Wolfpack

    Orange High School linebacker Payton Wilson, who committed to UNC on May 1st and decommitted from the Tar Heels on Nov. 22, commits to NC State on Dec. 1st.

News & Observer file photos/video ehyman@newsobserver.com