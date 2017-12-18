Darian Roseboro skips NFL Draft, will stay at NC State for his senior season

Darian Roseboro intends to play in the Sun Bowl – and beyond into the 2018 season – for N.C. State.
The junior defensive end announced Sunday night that, after considering leaving early for the NFL Draft, he’s staying to complete his four-year career at N.C. State.
“There has been a lot of talk about me leaving N.C. State and declaring for the draft,” Roseboro wrote in a message posted on his Twitter account. “After discussing everything with my family, I have decided to return for my senior year. There’s a lot I want to accomplish as a player and as a student. I made a promise to my father to graduate with my degree. I want to do it the right way and this is the right way and the right thing for me. Look forward to seeing y’all in El Paso. Go Pack!!”
Roseboro, from Lincolnton, has recorded 30 tackles as a reserve in 12 games this season. He has seven tackles for losses, including 2.5 sacks, with three quarterback pressures and a forced fumble.
He played behind State’s stellar, senior-laden defensive line led by ACC defensive player of the year Bradley Chubb, fellow defensive end Kentavius Street, plus defensive tackles B.J. Hill and Justin Jones.
Next season, Roseboro is in line to step into a starting role. His production as a junior shows he’s capable of maintaining N.C. State’s strength up front on defense.
Roseboro played through a difficult personal circumstance this season. His father, Johnny, died in October. Roseboro played in N.C. State’s next game, one week after losing his father.
He posted a message on Twitter that week to announce he’d continue to play though still mourning his father. A line in that message held true with his decision Sunday to play his senior season in 2018.
“One thing my father taught me,” Roseboro wrote in October, “is to fight through adversity and to finish what I start.”
N.C. State resumes practice on Monday in preparation for its Dec. 29 Sun Bowl game with Arizona State.
