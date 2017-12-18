N.C. State defensive end Darian Roseboro (45) sacks North Carolina quarterback Nathan Elliott (11) during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
N.C. State defensive end Darian Roseboro (45) sacks North Carolina quarterback Nathan Elliott (11) during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State defensive end Darian Roseboro (45) sacks North Carolina quarterback Nathan Elliott (11) during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC State

Darian Roseboro skips NFL Draft, will stay at NC State for his senior season

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@heraldsun.com

December 18, 2017 12:23 AM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 10:07 AM

RALEIGH

Darian Roseboro intends to play in the Sun Bowl – and beyond into the 2018 season – for N.C. State.

The junior defensive end announced Sunday night that, after considering leaving early for the NFL Draft, he’s staying to complete his four-year career at N.C. State.

“There has been a lot of talk about me leaving N.C. State and declaring for the draft,” Roseboro wrote in a message posted on his Twitter account. “After discussing everything with my family, I have decided to return for my senior year. There’s a lot I want to accomplish as a player and as a student. I made a promise to my father to graduate with my degree. I want to do it the right way and this is the right way and the right thing for me. Look forward to seeing y’all in El Paso. Go Pack!!”

Roseboro, from Lincolnton, has recorded 30 tackles as a reserve in 12 games this season. He has seven tackles for losses, including 2.5 sacks, with three quarterback pressures and a forced fumble.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He played behind State’s stellar, senior-laden defensive line led by ACC defensive player of the year Bradley Chubb, fellow defensive end Kentavius Street, plus defensive tackles B.J. Hill and Justin Jones.

Next season, Roseboro is in line to step into a starting role. His production as a junior shows he’s capable of maintaining N.C. State’s strength up front on defense.

Roseboro played through a difficult personal circumstance this season. His father, Johnny, died in October. Roseboro played in N.C. State’s next game, one week after losing his father.

He posted a message on Twitter that week to announce he’d continue to play though still mourning his father. A line in that message held true with his decision Sunday to play his senior season in 2018.

“One thing my father taught me,” Roseboro wrote in October, “is to fight through adversity and to finish what I start.”

N.C. State resumes practice on Monday in preparation for its Dec. 29 Sun Bowl game with Arizona State.

Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NC State football's Doeren, Chubb and team thank the fans

    The NC State football team and Bradley Chubb thank the fans for an amazing season during the Wolfpack's basketball game against UNCG at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

NC State football's Doeren, Chubb and team thank the fans

NC State football's Doeren, Chubb and team thank the fans 0:49

NC State football's Doeren, Chubb and team thank the fans
NC State's Keatts: 'I am very disappointed' 2:18

NC State's Keatts: 'I am very disappointed'
Toy shopping with Wolfpack football 1:15

Toy shopping with Wolfpack football

View More Video