More Videos

Freeman accepts Keatts' challenge for stronger play after loss to Clemson 2:03

Freeman accepts Keatts' challenge for stronger play after loss to Clemson

Pause
Our favorite photos from 2017 2:56

Our favorite photos from 2017

Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder” 4:43

Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder”

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve 1:12

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State 'amazing' 2:41

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

Duke's Bagley on Blue Devils' 28 offensive rebounds: 'That's just heart' 1:11

Duke's Bagley on Blue Devils' 28 offensive rebounds: 'That's just heart'

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Jarren McAllister of Heritage throws down ridiculous dunk 0:23

Jarren McAllister of Heritage throws down ridiculous dunk

  • Keatts needs more from big men following ACC loss to Clemson

    N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts, after losing his first ACC game as a head coach 78-62 at Clemson, wants more from senior big men Lennard Freeman and Abdul-Malik Abu to help the Wolfpack.

Keatts needs more from big men following ACC loss to Clemson

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts, after losing his first ACC game as a head coach 78-62 at Clemson, wants more from senior big men Lennard Freeman and Abdul-Malik Abu to help the Wolfpack.
Steve Wiseman swiseman@newsobserver.com
NC State arrives at Sun Bowl

NC State

NC State arrives at Sun Bowl

The NC State football team arrives at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, TX for the Wolfpack's game with the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Hyundai Sun Bowl Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.