Freeman accepts Keatts' challenge for stronger play after loss to Clemson
Lennard Freeman said he and fellow senior forward Abdul-Malik Abu need to play better in their final seasons with the NC State Wolfpack. Both struggled in a 78-62 loss at Clemson on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.
Steve Wisemanswiseman@newsobserver.com
Watch as NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb douses coach Dave Doeren with ice water as time runs out in the Wolfpack's victory over Arizona State in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
NC State's Nyheim Hines, the MVP of the Sun Bowl, talks about the offensive line and looks back at the season after the Wolfpack's victory over Arizona State in the Hyundai Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.