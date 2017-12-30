Freeman accepts Keatts' challenge for stronger play after loss to Clemson

More Videos

NC State's Doeren: "You can't call us North Carolina"

NC State's Hines: 'I will definitely have treats for them (the offensive line)'

Our favorite photos from 2017

Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder”

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

Keatts needs more from big men following ACC loss to Clemson

Duke's Bagley on Blue Devils' 28 offensive rebounds: 'That's just heart'

Jarren McAllister of Heritage throws down ridiculous dunk

    Lennard Freeman said he and fellow senior forward Abdul-Malik Abu need to play better in their final seasons with the NC State Wolfpack. Both struggled in a 78-62 loss at Clemson on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

Lennard Freeman said he and fellow senior forward Abdul-Malik Abu need to play better in their final seasons with the NC State Wolfpack. Both struggled in a 78-62 loss at Clemson on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.
Steve Wiseman swiseman@newsobserver.com
NC State arrives at Sun Bowl

The NC State football team arrives at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, TX for the Wolfpack's game with the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Hyundai Sun Bowl Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.