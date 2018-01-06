More Videos

NC State's Dorn makes an incredible four-point play 0:28

NC State's Dorn makes an incredible four-point play

Pause
N.C. State's Keats explains 96-85 upset win over Duke, unselfish play and teamwork cited 1:30

N.C. State's Keats explains 96-85 upset win over Duke, unselfish play and teamwork cited

NC State celebrates the Wolfpack's victory over Duke 1:15

NC State celebrates the Wolfpack's victory over Duke

NC State's Abu: 'The sky's the limit' after win over Duke 1:58

NC State's Abu: 'The sky's the limit' after win over Duke

NC State fans storm the court after victory over Duke 0:38

NC State fans storm the court after victory over Duke

How cold is it? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast. 0:56

How cold is it? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast.

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges 0:57

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges

Coach K: N.C. State played with 'verve' and 'like men' as Blue Devils suffer upset in 96-85 loss 2:53

Coach K: N.C. State played with "verve" and "like men" as Blue Devils suffer upset in 96-85 loss

Duke's Bagley: 'This is just not cool at all' 1:20

Duke's Bagley: 'This is just not cool at all'

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

  • NC State's Dorn: 'We are just really excited about it'

    NC State's Torin Dorn talks about the Wolfpack's upset victory over the Duke Blue Devils at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

NC State's Dorn: 'We are just really excited about it'

NC State's Torin Dorn talks about the Wolfpack's upset victory over the Duke Blue Devils at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.
Steve Wiseman swiseman@heraldsun.com
NC State arrives at Sun Bowl

NC State

NC State arrives at Sun Bowl

The NC State football team arrives at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, TX for the Wolfpack's game with the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Hyundai Sun Bowl Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.