NC State's Dorn makes an incredible four-point play
Up by seven with 1:04 left in the game, NC State's Torin Dorn makes a three-pointer as he is being fouled by Duke's Javin DeLaurier. Dorn made the free throw, putting the Wolfpack up by 11, effectively putting the game away.
Ethan Hymanehyman@newsobserver.com
Lennard Freeman said he and fellow senior forward Abdul-Malik Abu need to play better in their final seasons with the NC State Wolfpack. Both struggled in a 78-62 loss at Clemson on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.
Watch as NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb douses coach Dave Doeren with ice water as time runs out in the Wolfpack's victory over Arizona State in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.