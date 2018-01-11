More Videos

NC State's Beverly on Markell Johnson: 'That's our brother' 0:20

NC State's Beverly on Markell Johnson: 'That's our brother'

Pause
NC State's Keatts: 'I want those guys to learn how to finish' 1:31

NC State's Keatts: 'I want those guys to learn how to finish'

NC State's Yurtseven: 'As long as the shot is falling you are going to keep shooting' 1:06

NC State's Yurtseven: 'As long as the shot is falling you are going to keep shooting'

Tom Dundon takes ownership of Hurricanes 6:41

Tom Dundon takes ownership of Hurricanes

Car tries to outrun rushing California mudslide 0:28

Car tries to outrun rushing California mudslide

He says dinosaurs are not extinct. And he offers a photo, and a physicist, as evidence. 13:51

He says dinosaurs are not extinct. And he offers a photo, and a physicist, as evidence.

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says 2:19

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says

NC DACA students share personal stories at Durham protest 1:19

NC DACA students share personal stories at Durham protest

HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount 0:42

HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount

  • NC State's Johnson returns to PNC

    NC State's Markell Johnson enters the court at PNC Arena before the Wolfpack's game against Clemson Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Felony assault charges filed against Johnson last month in a Cleveland, Ohio court were dropped Thursday, clearing the way for his suspension to end.

NC State's Johnson returns to PNC

NC State's Markell Johnson enters the court at PNC Arena before the Wolfpack's game against Clemson Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Felony assault charges filed against Johnson last month in a Cleveland, Ohio court were dropped Thursday, clearing the way for his suspension to end.
Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com