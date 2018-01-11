NC State's Johnson returns to PNC

NC State's Markell Johnson enters the court at PNC Arena before the Wolfpack's game against Clemson Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Felony assault charges filed against Johnson last month in a Cleveland, Ohio court were dropped Thursday, clearing the way for his suspension to end.
NC State's Braxton Beverly talks about the return of Markell Johnson after felony assault charges filed against Johnson last month in a Cleveland, Ohio court were dropped Thursday, clearing the way for his suspension to end.
Up by seven with 1:04 left in the game, NC State's Torin Dorn makes a three-pointer as he is being fouled by Duke's Javin DeLaurier. Dorn made the free throw, putting the Wolfpack up by 11, effectively putting the game away.