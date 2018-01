More Videos

0:20 NC State's Beverly on Markell Johnson: 'That's our brother'

1:06 NC State's Yurtseven: 'As long as the shot is falling you are going to keep shooting'

1:31 NC State's Keatts: 'I want those guys to learn how to finish'

0:28 NC State's Johnson returns to PNC

1:04 Former Wolfpack guard Dennis Smith talks about life in the NBA

1:19 NC State Keatts: 'In order for to be successful...we really have to share the basketball'

1:07 NC State's Keatts talks about the transfer of Kirk to UNC Pembroke

1:22 NC State's Keatts on addition of Blake Harris: 'We're excited'

1:15 NC State celebrates the Wolfpack's victory over Duke

0:28 NC State's Dorn makes an incredible four-point play

1:30 N.C. State's Keats explains 96-85 upset win over Duke, unselfish play and teamwork cited