Who’s No. 1 at NC State? A graduate WR takes over Jaylen Samuels’ number.

N.C. State coach Dave Doeren has announced the player that will take over the No. 1 spot on his roster this fall.
The No. 1 jersey, formerly worn by all-purpose running back Jaylen Samuels, will go to graduate wide receiver Stephen Louis for the 2018 season.
“Day in, day out, Steph epitomizes what 1Pack1Goal is all about,” Doeren said in a press release. “He is an excellent leader and teammate who gives his best every time he steps on the field, in the weight room or in the meeting room.”
Louis, who wore No. 12 last season and graduated last May, carries 1,333 career receiving yards into his final season. His career average of 16.87 yards per catch is ninth all-time at N.C. State.
In 2016, after surgery on both shoulders, Louis was the recipient of the annual Ken McNeill Iron Wolf Award – given to the player who makes the strongest return from injury.
Doeren has used the No. 1 jersey as a means to honor outstanding players since 2014. Samuels – a two-time All-ACC back – wore it for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, after Hakim Jones in 2015 and Jarvis Byrd in 2014.
