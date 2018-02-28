Chubb, Hines, Samuels among seven NC State players participating in NFL combine

Seven N.C. State football players lead a North Carolina contingent that traveled to Indianapolis to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, the organized workouts conducted by the NFL to test and scout college players.
The Wolfpack – led by defensive end Bradley Cubb, tight end Jaylen Samuels and former Garner standout running back Nyheim Hines – leads the state at the combine, which began on Tuesday and runs until March 5. Chubb is expected to be chosen during the top five picks of the April 26-28 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
UNC and Wake Forest have two players each at the event in Lucas Oil Stadium.
Former Leesville Road standout and Miami wide receiver Braxton Berrios is also participating at the combine.
Participating players
(Click players for combine profiles)
Appalachian State
East Carolina
- Davon Grayson, WR
N.C. A&T
- Brandon Parker, OT
N.C. State
- Bradley Chubb, DE
- B.J. Hill, DT
- Nyheim Hines, RB
- Justin Jones, DT
- Will Richardson, OT
- Jaylen Samuels, TE
- Kentavius Street, DE
UNC
- Andre Smith, ILB
- M.J. Stewart, CB
Wake Forest
- Jessie Bates, S
- Duke Ejiofor, DE
The combine workout schedule
- Friday: RB, OL, PK, ST
- Saturday: QB, WR, TE
- Sunday: DL, LB
- Monday: DB
Comments