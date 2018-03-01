More Videos

NC State

NC State beats UNC in ACC women's tournament; next up, Duke

By Kip Coons

Correspondent

March 01, 2018 02:06 PM

Greensboro

Aislinn Konig used her 3-point marksmanship to lead a balanced scoring effort with 19 points as fifth-seeded N.C. State eased past North Carolina 77-64 in the second round of the ACC women’s basketball tournament Thursday in the Greensboro Coliseum.

N.C. State (23-7, 11-5 ACC), ranked No. 23 nationally, will play fourth-seeded and 18th-ranked Duke (22-7, 11-5) in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Friday. Duke won the only meeting between the two teams this season, a 69-56 win in Durham on Jan. 7.

Konig, a sophomore guard, was 5-of-7 from 3-point range for the Wolfpack. Redshirt junior guard Kiara Leslie and senior forward Chelsea Nelson added 13 points apiece, and senior center Akela Maize had 12.

UNC (15-16, 4-12), the 12th seed, was led by All-ACC redshirt junior guard Paris Kea with 27 points, but only six came in the second half when the Tar Heels went stone cold from the field and suffered their third consecutive losing season.

State opened the fourth quarter with a quick 6-2 burst to take a 67-54 lead, and UNC went scoreless for nearly seven minutes. UNC senior guard Jamie Cherry added 15 points despite a 3-of-15 shooting day. Freshman center Janelle Bailey finished with 10 points but wasn’t a factor after picking up her second technical foul of the tournament in the third quarter.

