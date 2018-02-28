Watch Russell Wilson take batting practice with the New York Yankees

Russell Wilson looks good taking some hacks in a New York Yankees uniform.
The former N.C. State quarterback and infielder on the Wolfpack baseball team tweeted a video showing him hitting some balls on Wednesday during batting practice at the Yankees spring training complex in Tampa, Fla.
The Yankees acquired Wilson, a star quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, from the Texas Rangers on Feb. 7.
Wilson's desire to play baseball led to controversy at N.C. State. Wilson played baseball for the Wolfpack from 2008-10. He was chosen by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB draft.
When Wilson expressed interest in reporting to the Rockies' spring training camp in 2011, then N.C. State football coach Tom O'Brien had reservations about Wilson's commitment to the Wolfpack football team.
Wilson eventually transferred and played his final collegiate football season for Wisconsin.
Wilson played 93 games in the Rockies' system in 2010 and 2011 before committing totally to being an NFL quarterback. He was drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seahawks.
After his rights were acquired by the Rangers in 2013, he attended spring training with the Rangers in 2014 and 2015.
