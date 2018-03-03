Pack says goodbye to its one-and-dones

It was Senior Day at N.C. State and the Wolfpack put a different twist on one-and-dones.
Allerik Freeman and Sam Hunt, both graduate transfers to NCSU, played their final scheduled home game Saturday at PNC Arena against Louisville.
Freeman transferred from Baylor and Hunt from North Carolina A&T after graduation, and their only season with the Pack has come in Kevin Keatts’ first year as coach.
Seniors Lennard Freeman and Abdul-Malik Abu both were recruited by former coach Mark Gottfried and also were honored in the pregame ceremony as Keatts presented framed jerseys and the players received warm ovations.
Freeman missed the 2016-17 season following leg surgery and Abu was slowed this season by an MCL sprain suffered in October. The four players were in the starting lineup for the Pack, joining sophomore guard Markell Johnson.
Freeman has averaged 15.2 points as the Pack went into Saturday's game seeking an 11th ACC win. Hunt has been inconsistent at times but hit 14 three-pointers, going 14-of-17 from the arc, as the Pack won games last month over Syracuse, Wake Forest, Boston College and Florida State.
Sophomore Omer Yurtseven also may have played his last game at PNC Arena. The center from Turkey may decide to enter the NBA Draft after the season.
