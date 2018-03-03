More Videos

NC State's Yurtseven: 'I and we as a team have come a long way' 1:06

NC State's Yurtseven: 'I and we as a team have come a long way'

Pause
NC State's Keatts: 'It is a special night' 2:07

NC State's Keatts: 'It is a special night'

NC State's Abu thanks fans after Wolfpack victory 1:19

NC State's Abu thanks fans after Wolfpack victory

NC State's Keatts talks about NC State 'stuff' 0:32

NC State's Keatts talks about NC State 'stuff'

Nelson grabs 22 rebounds in NC State win over Duke 0:42

Nelson grabs 22 rebounds in NC State win over Duke

NC State's Dorn: 'We just didn't play as a team tonight' 0:37

NC State's Dorn: 'We just didn't play as a team tonight'

NC State's Keatts talks about his technical in loss to Georgia Tech 0:22

NC State's Keatts talks about his technical in loss to Georgia Tech

NC State's Keatts: 'Do you hold your head down? We don't have time for that.' 1:44

NC State's Keatts: 'Do you hold your head down? We don't have time for that.'

NC State's Yurtseven: 'You just got to learn from it' 0:35

NC State's Yurtseven: 'You just got to learn from it'

NC State defeats UNC in ACC women's tournament 1:55

NC State defeats UNC in ACC women's tournament

VIDEO: NC State's Abdul-Malik Abu and coach Kevin Keatts thanked the fans from center court after the Wolfpack's victory over Louisville at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Saturday, March 3, 2018. It was Abu's last game at PNC Arena. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
VIDEO: NC State's Abdul-Malik Abu and coach Kevin Keatts thanked the fans from center court after the Wolfpack's victory over Louisville at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Saturday, March 3, 2018. It was Abu's last game at PNC Arena. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC State

ACC Tournament bracket locked down after Duke's win over UNC

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

March 03, 2018 10:49 PM

Raleigh

The ACC is all set for Brooklyn, the ACC Tournament bracket finally locked down.

The final seedings were not determined until Duke’s 74-64 victory Saturday night over North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium, a game that will send the Blue Devils to the Barclays Center as the No. 2 seed while the Tar Heels dropped to the No. 6 seed.

N.C. State’s 76-69 victory over Louisville at PNC Arena has the Wolfpack in the fifth seed and a scheduled 2 p.m start Wednesday against the winner of the Boston College-Georgia Tech first-round game. on Tuesday.

North Carolina will have the final game Wednesday and will open against the Syracuse-Wake Forest winner. Game time: about 9:30 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Virginia locked up the No. 1 seed with an impressive 17-1 record but was pushed in its final two games, needing a near-miracle finish to edge Louisville and then a tough final game against Notre Dame. Miami took the third seed.

The ACC Tournament will be the first for Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts and he’s eager to take his first team, 21-10 overall and 11-7 in the ACC, to Brooklyn.

“I’m excited about it but not to where you think I’m overwhelmed,” Keatts said. “I’m not going there goo-goo-eyed because I’m going to the ACC Tournament. I’ve played everybody who’s there.

“I’m excited. I’m excited for the opportunity, excited to see what my team can do in the tournament.”

More Videos

NC State's Yurtseven: 'I and we as a team have come a long way' 1:06

NC State's Yurtseven: 'I and we as a team have come a long way'

Pause
NC State's Keatts: 'It is a special night' 2:07

NC State's Keatts: 'It is a special night'

NC State's Abu thanks fans after Wolfpack victory 1:19

NC State's Abu thanks fans after Wolfpack victory

NC State's Keatts talks about NC State 'stuff' 0:32

NC State's Keatts talks about NC State 'stuff'

Nelson grabs 22 rebounds in NC State win over Duke 0:42

Nelson grabs 22 rebounds in NC State win over Duke

NC State's Dorn: 'We just didn't play as a team tonight' 0:37

NC State's Dorn: 'We just didn't play as a team tonight'

NC State's Keatts talks about his technical in loss to Georgia Tech 0:22

NC State's Keatts talks about his technical in loss to Georgia Tech

NC State's Keatts: 'Do you hold your head down? We don't have time for that.' 1:44

NC State's Keatts: 'Do you hold your head down? We don't have time for that.'

NC State's Yurtseven: 'You just got to learn from it' 0:35

NC State's Yurtseven: 'You just got to learn from it'

NC State defeats UNC in ACC women's tournament 1:55

NC State defeats UNC in ACC women's tournament

VIDEO: NC State coach Kevin Keatts talks about NC State 'stuff,' his team, expectations and getting 21 victories after the Wolfpack's victory over Louisville at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Saturday, March 3, 2018. Ethan Hymanehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke is the defending ACC Tournament champion. The Tar Heels are the defending national champions. That’s the way the postseason will begin, although both teams have a different look this season.

Notre Dame, with the return of Bonzie Colson, could be a tough out in Brooklyn. Colson, out much of the season with a broken foot, had 24 points and 14 rebounds in the 62-57 loss to the Cavaliers — Colson’s second game back.

The Irish reached the championship game last year at the Barclays Center before a 75-69 loss to Duke.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NC State's Yurtseven: 'I and we as a team have come a long way' 1:06

NC State's Yurtseven: 'I and we as a team have come a long way'

Pause
NC State's Keatts: 'It is a special night' 2:07

NC State's Keatts: 'It is a special night'

NC State's Abu thanks fans after Wolfpack victory 1:19

NC State's Abu thanks fans after Wolfpack victory

NC State's Keatts talks about NC State 'stuff' 0:32

NC State's Keatts talks about NC State 'stuff'

Nelson grabs 22 rebounds in NC State win over Duke 0:42

Nelson grabs 22 rebounds in NC State win over Duke

NC State's Dorn: 'We just didn't play as a team tonight' 0:37

NC State's Dorn: 'We just didn't play as a team tonight'

NC State's Keatts talks about his technical in loss to Georgia Tech 0:22

NC State's Keatts talks about his technical in loss to Georgia Tech

NC State's Keatts: 'Do you hold your head down? We don't have time for that.' 1:44

NC State's Keatts: 'Do you hold your head down? We don't have time for that.'

NC State's Yurtseven: 'You just got to learn from it' 0:35

NC State's Yurtseven: 'You just got to learn from it'

NC State defeats UNC in ACC women's tournament 1:55

NC State defeats UNC in ACC women's tournament

NC State's Yurtseven: 'I and we as a team have come a long way'

View More Video