How fast was Nyheim Hines at the NFL combine?

Former N.C. State running back Nyheim Hines showed the NFL just how fast he is on Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Hines, who played football at Garner before playing three years for the Wolfpack, ran a 4.38-second, 40-yard dash time, which was the fastest of the 32 running backs participating in the workouts.
It was Hines' second attempt at the 40, which is used to measure burst. He tallied a 4.39 on his first attempt, which was still better than second-place finisher Saquon Barkley of Penn State at 4.40.
Hines was measured at 5-8 3/8 and 198 pounds earlier in the combine. His vertical jump was 35.5 inches (ninth among running backs), and his broad jump was 119 inches (15th). His 3-cone drill time of 7.18 seconds was good enough for 13th. His 4.35-second time in the 20-yard shuffle was tied for 15th.
Hines got some praise on social media for his combine performance.
"Nyheim Hines is going to be a hot commodity in that late third round/early fourth round range," said Jonah Tuls, an NFL draft analyst.
Former N.C. State offensive tackle Will Richardson also participated in Friday's workouts.
Richardson, who weighed 306 pounds, tied for the second-longest arms among offensive linemen. His 5.26 official 40-yard time ranked 18th, while he finished fourth in the vertical jump (31.5 inches) and tied for 10th in the broad jump (108).
