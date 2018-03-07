Eagles' center leaves game versus N.C. State early with ankle injury

Boston College big man Nik Popovic left the Eagles' second round contest against North Carolina State with an ankle injury.
Popovic bumped into teammate Ky Bowman chasing after a loose ball. Popovic tried running down the floor, but fell near the halfcourt line. Play was stopped when the Eagles got the ball back. Popovic had eight points to lead Boston College at the time of his injury.
Popovic scored 10 points during the Wolfpacks 82-66 win in Raleigh last month. The Eagles led 21-14 at the time of Popovic's injury. After limping to the sideline, Popovic was taken to the locker room for X-Rays. Popovic returned to action a few minutes later for Boston College with the Eagles ahead 29-19.
Comments