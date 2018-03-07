Boston College's Jerome Robinson (1) steals the inbounds pass from N.C. State's Allerik Freeman (12) during the second half of Boston College's 91-87 victory over N.C. State in the second round the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
NC State

N.C. State turns the ball over twice in final seconds against Boston College

By Jonas Pope

jpope@newsobserver.com

March 07, 2018 04:35 PM

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Two turnovers in the final 11 seconds proved costly for North Carolina State in the second-round of the ACC Tournament against Boston College.

With 11.8 seconds remaining and game tied at 87, Allerick Freeman had the inbound pass stolen by Eagles' forward Jerome Robinson. After a pair of free throws put Boston College up two, N.C. State guard Markell Johnson scored on a layup with seven seconds remaining. Johnson, however, made the mistake of calling a timeout. Only problem was N.C. State didn't have any, which resulted in a technical foul and two more free throws for the Eagles, which proved to be the final 91-87 margin of victory.

