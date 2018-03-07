N.C. State turns the ball over twice in final seconds against Boston College

Two turnovers in the final 11 seconds proved costly for North Carolina State in the second-round of the ACC Tournament against Boston College.
With 11.8 seconds remaining and game tied at 87, Allerick Freeman had the inbound pass stolen by Eagles' forward Jerome Robinson. After a pair of free throws put Boston College up two, N.C. State guard Markell Johnson scored on a layup with seven seconds remaining. Johnson, however, made the mistake of calling a timeout. Only problem was N.C. State didn't have any, which resulted in a technical foul and two more free throws for the Eagles, which proved to be the final 91-87 margin of victory.
