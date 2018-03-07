Everything you need to know about NC State and UNC in the ACC tournament second round

N.C. State and North Carolina highlighted Wednesday's games during Day 2 of the ACC tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The fifth-seeded Wolfpack fell behind by 14 points at halftime, rallied and then fell in the final seconds 91-87 to 12-seed Boston College in the second game of the afternoon.
The sixth-seeded Tar Heels faced Syracuse in the late game.
Here are links to our coverage of Wednesday's games:
Wolfpack's Johnson soars for basket
N.C. State sophomore guard Markell Johnson provided some spark to get the Wolfpack going in the right direction in its comeback during the second half.
Robinson lifts Eagles
Former Broughton High School standout Jerome Robinson hit the winning basket for Boston College in the Eagles' 91-87 second-round win.
Robinson led BC with 26 points.
Not the right Stuff
Columnist Luke DeCock says that N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts may have been premature to declare that the Wolfpack had "stuffed the stuff" this past weekend after beating Louisville.
The Wolfpack's late-game miscues ruined what had been a wonderful comeback from a second-half, double-digit deficit against the Eagles.
