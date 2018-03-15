NC State's Allerik Freeman: 'Every bit of what I was doing out there was just because I didn't want to go home'
NC State's Allerik Freeman talks about the loss to Seton Hall and the future of the program after the Wolfpack's loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kan. Thursday, March 15, 2018.
NC State coach Kevin Keatts talks about the Wolfpack's season after they lost Seton Hall in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan., Thursday, March 15, 2018.
NC State senior Abdul-Malik Abu talks about the loss and looks back at the season after his final game with the Wolfpack after they lost to Seton Hall in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kan., Thursday, March 15, 2018.
NC State's Lennard Freeman and Sam Hunt talk about whether Coach Kevin Keatts is a funny coach or a funny person during the Wolfpack's media availability before the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kan.
NC State coach Kevin Keatts talks about the making the NCAA Tournament, the growth of the team and having fun during a media availability Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan.
The News and Observer's Joe Giglio breaks down his picks for the perfect NCAA bracket. He tells you what he thinks the big upsets will be, how UNC, Duke and NC State will fare and his thoughts on who wins it all.
Watch a time-lapse as NC State's Markell Johnson makes a huge dunk while being fouled during the Wolfpack's game against Boston College in the second round of the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y., Wednesday, March 7, 2018.