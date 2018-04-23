NC State wide receiver shows off impressive one-handed grabs in videos

N.C. State wide receiver Kelvin Harmon caught 69 passes for the Wolfpack in 2017, most of those while using both hands.
But just in case fans were wondering, Harmon can make one-handed grabs look routine. Friday night Harmon, a junior from Palmyra, N.J. posted an Instagram story video of the 6-3, 213 pound wide out standing in front of a red trash can.
A football can be heard coming from what sounds like a throwing machine. Harmon reaches out with his left hand, snagging the football before dropping it in the trash can. Not to be outdone, on Sunday Harmon posted another video to Instagram and Twitter with the caption "late night session."
In that video Harmon is on the ground, on his left side, with his head propped up on his left arm. Again, a football can be heard coming from a throwing machine. The football appears from the left of the camera shot in a flash, before Harmon reaches up his right hand and plucks the ball out of the air. In the 14-second clip, Harmon catches four balls, one-handed.
Catching passes, with two hands, has not been an issue for Harmon since arriving at N.C. State. In two seasons he’s caught 96 passes and has had seven 100-yard receiving games. In 2017 he became the first Wolfpack wide receiver to go over the 1,000-yard mark since the 2003 season.
