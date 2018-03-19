NC State's Chubb, Street, Hill and Jones impress on NFL Pro Day

NC State's senior starting defensive line, Bradley Chubb, Kentavius Street, B.J. Hill and Justin Jones all worked out for scouts and head coaches, including New England Patriots' Bill Belichick during the Wolfpack's Pro Day Monday, March 19, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
