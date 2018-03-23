Mark Gottfried's new job will save NC State some money. How much?

Mark Gottfried’s new job with Cal State Northridge will save N.C. State some money.

The Big West conference school is about to take $850,000 off the books for the Wolfpack.

N.C. State still owes Gottfried the two years remaining on his contract but it will be offset by the amount he makes with the Matadors.

Gottfried, who was fired by N.C. State during the 2016-17 season, will make $400,000 in his first season and $450,000 for the 2019-20 season.

Under the terms of his contract, N.C. State owes Gottfried his base salary ($760,000) for each of the next two seasons.

Gottfried led the Wolfpack to the NCAA tournament in each of his first four seasons and then signed a contract extension right before the 2015-16 season. Gottfried’s last two teams went 9-27 in ACC play and he was fired with four games left in the 2016-17 regular season.

N.C. State paid Gottfried the full amount of his base salary for this past season.