Mississippi State tops NC State for spot in Elite Eight at Kansas City

Experience played a major role in Mississippi State's Sweet 16 victory over NC State Friday night at Kansas City's Sprint Center.
Senior point guard Morgan William had a solid enough night for Mississippi State, with 13 points and eight assists against a single turnover. But it was her poise and ability to remain calm under pressure that helped the Bulldogs weather a 13-2 NC State run in the second quarter.
The surge had put the Wolfpack ahead by a point, and withstanding it proved to be the difference in the game.
“When you get this far in the season, you have to understand that teams are going to go on runs,” William said. “Basketball is a game of runs, and we knew they would go on one.
"You have to keep playing how you are supposed to, because we are going to make a run, too. There is no time to panic, and I think it was key for us to keep playing and get the momentum back on our side.”
Coach Vic Schaefer said his point guard's calm demeanor was the reason his team retained its composure.
“I thought once again from the very beginning of the game, William was in complete control of the game,” Schaefer said. “Her defensive pressure was outstanding, and she did a great job of just getting our team into the offense and making sure we didn’t get sped up. It was just another terrific performance by a terrific player.”
With their 71-57 win, the Bulldogs (35-1) advance to play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament's Final Four on Sunday at Sprint.
Friday's win also gave Mississippi State's senior class its 124th victory. The team's lone non-senior starter, junior Teaira McCowan, scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and tied an NCAA Tournament record by going 11-of-11 from the field.
“You never know strong a player is until you go against them,” Mississippi State's Akela Maize said of the 6-foot-7 McCowan. “I think that was the biggest surprise that I had coming into the game, was her strength. She is very strong and she had a heck of a game. “
Schaefer said he didn't have to tell his team about the magnitude of the game, or what comes next.
“I really like our focus right now,” Schaefer said. “I don’t have to get them dialed in practice or during film, as they get it. They know their days at Mississippi State are coming to a close, but I don’t think any of them are ready for it to end.
"That is the one thing about having seniors. It is great, but it can be bad because when it ends, you are going to miss those kids. They understand that, and definitely are playing like that.”
