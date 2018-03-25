Ryan Held leads NC State to two national titles in NCAA swimming

N.C. State Olympian Ryan Held helped the Wolfpack win two national championships at the NCAA championships in Minneapolis this weekend.

Held led the Pack, which finished fourth as a team, to the title in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 2 minutes, 44.31 seconds on Saturday. Held led off for the Pack and Justin Ress, Jacob Molacek and Coleman Stewart finished it.

N.C. State won four other titles at the event.

Anton Ipsen won the 1,650 freestyle in 14:24.43, breaking the school and ACC records.

Andreas Vazaios won the "A" final in 1:38.60 seconds to win the 200 butterfly.

Stewart won the 100 backstroke title in 44.58.

The 800 freestyle relay team of Vazaios, Held, Molacek and Ress won the title in 6:05.31.

Held also finished second in the 100 freestyle behind rival Caeleb Dressel of Florida, who broke the 40-second for the first time with a 39.90. Held's 41.08 time broke the school and ACC record. Ress finished third.