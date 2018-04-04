N.C. State's Jim Valvano, left, celebrates with Sidney Lowe after the Wolfpack beat Houston to win the NCAA Championship in Albequerque, N.M. in March, 1983.
N.C. State's Jim Valvano, left, celebrates with Sidney Lowe after the Wolfpack beat Houston to win the NCAA Championship in Albequerque, N.M. in March, 1983. Greg P. Hatem
N.C. State's Jim Valvano, left, celebrates with Sidney Lowe after the Wolfpack beat Houston to win the NCAA Championship in Albequerque, N.M. in March, 1983. Greg P. Hatem

NC State

35 years ago today, NC State was on top of the basketball world

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

April 04, 2018 10:46 AM

To the Wolfpack, 35 years doesn’t seem all that long.

Especially on the 35th anniversary of N.C. State’s second and latest NCAA national title in men’s basketball.

It was April 4, 1983 when The Cardiac Pack became the first 10-loss team to win nine straight tournament road games en route to a national title.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Read More

Read More

The winning play in Albuquerque became instant tournament gold: An errant-shot-turned-pass from Dereck Whittenburg to Lorenzo Charles gave Jim Valvano’s team the 54-52 victory at the buzzer over the favored “Phi Slama Jama” Houston squad led by Akeem Olajuwon.

STATE2.JPG
North Carolina State's Lorenzo Charles (43) dunks the ball in the basket to give N.C. State a 54-52 win over Houston in the NCAA Championship game in Albuquerque, N.M., Monday, April 4, 1983.
AP PHOTO

Here’s some additional coverage related to the members of the 1983 championship team:

[1983 NC State basketball team finally gets a White House ceremony]

[Dereck Whittenburg: Still the big man on NC State campus]

[Valvano, Jamison and Shelden Williams named to ACC Legends class]

Dear World has created a video of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's tribute to his friend Jim Valvano, former coach at N.C. State. Dear World

[NCSU to hang ‘74, ‘83 basketball title banners. Where have they been all these years?]

[Statues of former coaches unveiled at renovated Reynolds Coliseum]

STATE4.JPG
North Carolina State's Thurl Bailey (41), Houston's Akeem Abdul Olajuwon, rear, and Houston's Larry Micheaux, right, go for the rebound during NCAA game Monday night, April 4, 1983 in Albuquerque, N.M.
AP PHOTO

STATE3.JPEG
CBS announcer Billy Packer, left, interviews N.C. State seniors Thurl Bailey, Dereck Whittenburg, and Sidney Lowe after the Wolfpack won the National Championship on April 4, 1983. The Wolfpack won the game 54-52.
News & OBSERVER FIILE PHOTO

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528; @Aaron_Moody1

  Comments  