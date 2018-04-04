35 years ago today, NC State was on top of the basketball world

To the Wolfpack, 35 years doesn’t seem all that long.

Especially on the 35th anniversary of N.C. State’s second and latest NCAA national title in men’s basketball.

It was April 4, 1983 when The Cardiac Pack became the first 10-loss team to win nine straight tournament road games en route to a national title.

The winning play in Albuquerque became instant tournament gold: An errant-shot-turned-pass from Dereck Whittenburg to Lorenzo Charles gave Jim Valvano’s team the 54-52 victory at the buzzer over the favored “Phi Slama Jama” Houston squad led by Akeem Olajuwon.

North Carolina State's Lorenzo Charles (43) dunks the ball in the basket to give N.C. State a 54-52 win over Houston in the NCAA Championship game in Albuquerque, N.M., Monday, April 4, 1983. AP PHOTO

North Carolina State's Thurl Bailey (41), Houston's Akeem Abdul Olajuwon, rear, and Houston's Larry Micheaux, right, go for the rebound during NCAA game Monday night, April 4, 1983 in Albuquerque, N.M. AP PHOTO