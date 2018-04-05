What to watch at NC State's spring football game

There will be plenty of familiar names on N.C. State’s offense in the Kay Yow spring game on Saturday.
Quarterback Ryan Finley returns for his third year as the Wolfpack’s starter with his top three receivers and three veteran starters on the offensive line from a team that finished 9-4 and ranked No. 23 in the country.
The defense, with defensive end Bradley Chubb poised to be one of the first players taken in the NFL draft later this month, will feature eight new starters and will be a different story.
“It’s no secret that we’re losing most of our defense,” senior center Garrett Bradbury said. “But they’ve already made great strides in the spring and they’ve got great leadership over there, especially (senior linebacker) Germaine Pratt. They’ll be fine.”
Pratt and defensive end Darian Roseboro are the two most experienced playmakers for the Wolfpack on defense. They’ll have their hands full with N.C. State’s offense on Saturday.
The format will be offense (red) vs. defense (white), sixth-year coach Dave Doeren said, and there will be a regulation clock for the first half. The special teams will be live for part of the game.
Three things to watch on Saturday (1 p.m. kickoff, Carter-Finley Stadium):
1. Who’s next at running back?
N.C. State has produced back-to-back 1,000-yard rushers. Nyheim Hines ran for 1,112 yards as a junior and decided to enter the NFL draft.
Jaylen Samuels, part-time running back and part-time receiver, tied Hines for the team-lead with 12 rushing touchdowns. He’s gone, too.
“Obviously, we’re missing two huge playmakers,” Bradbury said. “The offense is still going to be really explosive and guys will fill in for Nyheim and ‘JaySam.’”
Senior Reggie Gallaspy, who ran for 505 yards last season, will be the primary back, but he has been limited in spring with a knee injury.
He will not play on Saturday, and neither will freshman running back Ricky Person, an early enrollee from Heritage high school. Person has gone through spring practice with a cast on his right hand.
That leaves Erin Collins and Nakia Robinson, a pair of redshirt freshmen. Junior Damontay Rhem, a transfer from UNC-Pembroke, has also stood out in spring practice.
2. Who are the new guys on the defensive line?
All four starters on the defensive front have to be replaced. Chubb led the ACC in sacks (10) and ranked second in the country with 26 tackles for loss.
Roseboro and defensive tackles Shug Frazier and Eurndraus Bryant have experience, but Doeren knows there will be a transition.
“To say that, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be exactly the same'?” Doeren said. “No, we’re not. We lost the defensive player of the year in college football. I mean he’s pretty good.”
Frazier and Bryant, who have been dealing with nagging minor injuries, aren’t going to play on Saturday.
Freshman Grant Gibson, who redshirted last season, and Larrell Murchison, a transfer from Louisburg College, will be busy in the middle on Saturday.
Defensive end Joe Babros, a junior-college transfer, is another newcomer who could help up front.
3. Does N.C. State finally have a kicker?
It’s not often the kicker is the star of a recruiting class, but that might be the case in Christopher Dunn, a freshman from Lexington who enrolled in January.
Dunn gets his first chance to kick in front of a crowd on Saturday. Doeren said Dunn has been “outstanding” this spring.
“The best thing about Chris is that he is the same guy every day,” Doeren said. “He’s just a routine guy. That’s the biggest thing those guys have to be. Every single thing they do, from warmups all the way through, has to get them ready.”
Previous kickers Kyle Bambard and Carson Wise, who is hurt, are also still on the team. Bambard and Wise combined to go 10 of 20 on field goals last season.
