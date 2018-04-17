NC State's Evan Edwards blasts a three-run home run in victory over UNC
Watch a time-lapse as NC State's Evan Edwards blasts a three-run home run in the ninth inning in the Wolfpack's victory over North Carolina at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Fayetteville's Dennis Smith Jr. was one of the most sought after recruits in America and committed to NC State in 2015. He was he highest-rated recruit to commit to the Wolfpack and coach Mark Gottfried.
The FBI announced the filing of a superseding indictment in its college basketball investigation that expands the scope to include additional families of student athletes, including an athlete at N.C. State that appears to be Dennis Smith Jr.,
NC State cheerleaders perform their routine in the Small Coed Cheer Division IA of the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Wolfpack won two national championships – the Small Coed and Game Day Division IA.
NC State's senior starting defensive line, Bradley Chubb, Kentavius Street, B.J. Hill and Justin Jones all worked out for scouts and head coaches, including New England Patriots' Bill Belichick during the Wolfpack's Pro Day Monday, March 19, 2018.
NC State's Nyheim Hines talks about Pro Day and being able to work out with teammate Jaylen Samuels during the Wolfpack's Pro Day Monday, March 19, 2018. Players worked out for scouts and head coaches, including New England Patriots' Bill Belichick.
NC State coach Kevin Keatts talks about the Wolfpack's season after they lost Seton Hall in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan., Thursday, March 15, 2018.
NC State senior Abdul-Malik Abu talks about the loss and looks back at the season after his final game with the Wolfpack after they lost to Seton Hall in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kan., Thursday, March 15, 2018.
NC State's Allerik Freeman talks about the loss to Seton Hall and the future of the program after the Wolfpack's loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kan. Thursday, March 15, 2018.