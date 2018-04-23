Did NC State's Bradley Chubb sign with adidas?

Former N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb is expected to be one of the first six players selected in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

While Chubb will be moving to a new city, one thing he’ll be familiar with is the brand he might be wearing. Monday morning, Chubb posted a video on his personal twitter page, which implies he'll wear adidas cleats and gloves in the NFL. All NFL uniforms are Nike.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Wolfpack football team started wearing adidas in 2005, and Chubb wore the brand all four years he played for N.C. State.

The 17-second Twitter video that says "Bradley Chubb joins #3stripelife" and shows Chubb working out on a football field, with the tweet saying, "Earned My Stripes / / /." Terms of the deal have not been announced.

In mock drafts, Chubb has been expected to go anywhere from No. 2 to the New York Giants, to No. 4 to the Cleveland Browns.





Chubb, who's 6-4 and 275 pounds, left N.C. State with 198 tackles (54.5 for loss) and 25.0 sacks, recording 10.0 sacks in consecutive seasons as a junior and senior.