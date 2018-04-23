What's different in Dave Doeren's new contract with NC State?

Dave Doeren’s new contract will mean more money and more security for the N.C. State football coach but it also comes with a bigger buyout.

The five-year contract, approved by N.C. State’s board of trustees this past Thursday, runs through the 2022 season and bumps Doeren’s annual compensation to about $3 million (up from about $2.2 million last season).

Doeren, 46, is coming off his best season with the Wolfpack. The team went 9-4, with a 6-2 ACC mark, and finished ranked in the top 25.

Doeren has a 34-30 overall record in five seasons at N.C. State with a 15-25 ACC record. The past four teams have reached a bowl game and three (in 2014, ’16 and ’17) have won their bowl game.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The potential catch for Doeren, who turned down more lucrative offers from Tennessee and Oregon State in December, is the structure of the contract significantly drives up the cost of his buyout.





SHARE COPY LINK Doeren was pleased there were no fumbles by his running backs in the wet conditions during the annual Kay Yow Spring Game on Saturday, April 7, 2018 in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett

Under athletic director Debbie Yow, N.C. State has structured contracts to pay out the base salary if a coach leaves, or is fired, before the end of his or her contract.

Thus, the base salary for football and men’s basketball has been significantly less than what the school calls supplemental compensation (the money it pays out from its media contracts with Learfield Sports and Capitol Broadcasting and its apparel contract with adidas).

Last year, Doeren’s base salary was $840,000 and his supplemental compensation was $1,360,000.

That’s going to change under Doeren’s new deal. The first two years of the contract, the base salary will be $1.5 million and the supplemental income will be $1.5 million.

In the third year of the contract (the 2020 season), the base salary increases to $2.25 million with $750,000 in supplemental compensation.

The final two years of the contract, in 2021 and ’22, all of the money ($3 million each year) will be paid as the base salary.

That means if Doeren were to leave for another job, he would be on the hook for the remainder of his base salary through the 2022 season. So, for example, if Doeren wanted to leave for another job after the 2019 season, he would owe the school $9.75 million.

It also, potentially, works the other way for Doeren. If the school decided to fire him before the end of the contract, it would owe him the remainder of his base salary.

New to Doeren’s contract is also a provision for the “staff compensation pool,” which Doeren said back in December — when the deal was negotiated — was a priority for him.

The pool for assistant coaches and support staff was increased by $750,000 for this season and more money will be added to the pool for every season N.C. State wins eight or more games.

Also, new to Doeren’s contract under “participation in decision-making,” chancellor Randy Woodson has to confer with Doeren on the selection of the next athletic director. Yow’s contract runs through June 2019 and she has said her plan is to retire then.

Doeren’s new contract also includes several academic-based and on-field bonuses. The bonuses for wins, bowls, postseason appearances: