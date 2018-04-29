Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs NC State | 04.29.18

North Carolina’s Ike Freeman (8) celebrates with his teammates following their 5-4 victory over N.C. State, securing a three game series sweep on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Michael Busch (15) collides with N.C. State catcher Jack Conley at home plate in the first inning on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C. Busch forced Conley to loose control of the ball and scored on the play to give the Tar Hells a 1-0 lead. The collision emptied both team benches.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
N.C. State catcher Jack Conley lies on the field after a collision with North Carolina's Michael Busch (15) at home plate in the first inning on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C. Busch forced Conley to loose control of the ball and scored on the play to give the Tar Hells a 1-0 lead. The collision emptied both team benches.
Robert Willett
Home plate umpire Kevin Sweeney separates N.C. State catcher Jack Conley (23) and North Carolina’s Ike Freeman (8) after North Carolina’s Michael Busch (15) collided with N.C. State catcher Jack Conley (23) at home plate in the first inning on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State pitcher David Harrison (10) sprints to home plate from the bull pen with his teammates as both benches clear following a collision at home plate in the first inning between North Carolina’s Michael Busch (15) and N.C. State catcher Jack Conley (23) on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Umpires work to separate North Carolina and N.C. State players after North Carolina’s Michael Busch (15) collided with N.C. State catcher Jack Conley (23) to score in the first inning on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
N.C. State coach Elliott Avent confers with umpires after a collision at home plate between North Carolina’s Michael Busch (15) and N.C. State catcher Jack Conley (23) in the first inning on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Kyle Datres (3) scores and is congratulated by teammate Cody Roberts (11) following a wild pitch by N.C. State’s Johnny Piedmont (33) in the first inning on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C. The score gave the Tar Heels a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Robert Willett
North Carolina pitcher Caden O’Brien (34) follows through after delivering a pitch from the mound in the third inning against N.C. State on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C. O’Brien was credited with the win after North Carolina defeated N.C. State 5-4.
Robert Willett
North Carolina head coach Mike Fox confers with associate head coach Scott Forbes in the third inning against N.C. State on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
N.C. State catcher Jack Conley (23) is forced out at second base by North Carolina second baseman Zach Gahanna (10) who holds off on the throw to first base in the fourth inning on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State’s Patrick Bailey (5) greets teammate Brock Deatherage (13) at home plate after Deatherage connected for a two run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Brandon Riley (1) beats the throw by N.C. State pitcher Kent Klyman (44) to N.C. State first baseman Evan Edwards (18) in the seventh inning on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C.
N.C. State pitcher Joe O’Donnell (41) works from the mound against North Carolina in the seventh inning on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State’s Stephen Pitarra (7) tags North Carolina’s Brandon Riley (1) out at second base in the bottom of the seventh inning on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C. Riley slid off the bag as was tagged out, caught stealing.
Robert Willett
North Carolina left fielder Dallas Tessar (7) makes a diving catch of a long fly ball by N.C. State’s Shane Shepard (16) in the bottom of the seventh inning on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State’s Stephen Pitarra scores on a wild pitch by North Carolina pitcher Ben Casparius (46) in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State’s Terrell Tatum (1) takes a high ball from North Carolina pitcher Ben Casparius in the ninth inning on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Zack Gahanna (10) celebrates with teammate Ike Freeman (8) after defeating N.C. State 5-4 on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s ike Freeman (8) embraces North Carolina closing pitcher Ben Casparius (46) following the Tar Heels’ 5-4 victory over N.C. State on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
