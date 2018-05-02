Five questions with Scotty McCreery

NC State's Jaylen Samuels is drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round. Samuels, the Wolfpack's all-time leading receiver, is the NFL draft's Swiss Army knife of players - he can do everything.
The Denver Broncos took NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb with the No. 5 overall in the NFL draft. The consensus first team All-American is the Wolfpack all time leader in sacks in and tackles for a loss.
Watch a time-lapse of NC State's Will Wilson sliding safely into home after tagging up on a sacrifice fly in the victory over Duke Saturday, April 21, 2018. Wilson was originally called out but it was overturned on replay.
Watch a time-lapse as NC State's Evan Edwards blasts a three-run home run in the ninth inning in the Wolfpack's victory over North Carolina at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Fayetteville's Dennis Smith Jr. was one of the most sought after recruits in America and committed to NC State in 2015. He was he highest-rated recruit to commit to the Wolfpack and coach Mark Gottfried.
The FBI on Tuesday announced the filing of a superseding indictment in the college basketball investigation that alleges payments to include additional families of student athletes, including an athlete at NC State that appears to be Dennis Smith Jr.
NC State cheerleaders perform their routine in the Small Coed Cheer Division IA of the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Wolfpack won two national championships – the Small Coed and Game Day Division IA.
NC State's senior starting defensive line, Bradley Chubb, Kentavius Street, B.J. Hill and Justin Jones all worked out for scouts and head coaches, including New England Patriots' Bill Belichick during the Wolfpack's Pro Day Monday, March 19, 2018.