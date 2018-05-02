Five more minutes with Scotty McCreery

There’s a lot going right for Scotty McCreery.
The country singer from Garner had his first No. 1 song (“Five More Minutes”), he has a new album and he’s getting married to Gabi Dugal next month.
About the only thing that hasn’t worked out for McCreery, who is a big fan of both N.C. State and the New England Patriots, was the NFL draft.
McCreery had hoped either Wolfpack stars, Nyheim Hines or Jaylen Samuels, would get picked by his favorite pro team. When McCreery went up to the AFC championship game in Foxboro, Mass. in January, he even offered a scouting report.
“I was telling everybody over there: I’ve got two guys for you, right here in Raleigh, that are perfect picks for the Pats,” McCreery said.
Hines, who is also from Garner, ended up being picked by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round and Samuels went to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round.
McCreery, who went to N.C. State after “American Idol” launched his music career in 2011, has been able to take the Patriots’ draft decisions in stride. The success of “Five More Minutes,” and the release of his first album in five years, have taken the sting off of any the disappointment.
“I’m not even sure I’ve stop celebrating yet,” McCreery said of his first No. 1 song.
McCreery, who splits his time between Nashville and Raleigh, is a regular at N.C. State football, basketball and baseball games when he is in town.
He sat down for an interview this week at the Raleigh Country Club, where he gets in his golf fix, and answered “Five Questions” with the N&O's Joe Giglio.
Comments