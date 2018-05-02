How Dave Doeren's golf skills helped Wake County schools

Dave Doeren and Terry Harvey finished second in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl golf challenge but it was a win for Wake County elementary and middle schools.
The N.C. State football coach and former quarterback finished a stroke behind the winning team from Ole Miss at the annual charity golf even at Reynolds Lake Oconee Resort in Greensboro, Ga.
The Wolfpack duo earned $95,000 to be split evenly between the N.C. State Scholarship Fund and the Wake County middle and elementary schools special needs programs.
“We had a good time and it was for a good cause,” Doeren said.
Doeren and Harvey finished 10-under par in the two-man scramble format. Harvey, who was the Wolfpack quarterback (and pitcher on the baseball team) from 1991 to ‘95, also won the longest drive in the celebrity division.
Ole Miss, with football coach Matt Luke and former NFL tight end Wesley Walls, won the competition for the third straight year with an 11-under par score.
The North Carolina combination of football coach Larry Fedora and basketball coach Roy Williams finished ninth at 4-under par. The UNC coaches raised $35,000 for the school’s scholarship fund and UNC Children’s Hospital.
The annual golf event has raised $7.5 million for scholarship funds and charities over the past 12 years.
