Wolfpack tops Wake Forest, ends ACC skid

N.C. State showed some resiliency, and got a little help from Wake Forest, to get back in the win column in the ACC baseball standings.
The Wolfpack scored the deciding runs in the sixth inning, with the help of a hit by pitch and a balk, to take an 8-5 win over the Demon Deacons on Friday night.
N.C. State (37-12, 16-9 ACC) won its sixth straight game, and snapped a four-game losing streak in conference play, with a roller-coaster win in the series opener.
The Wolfpack led 5-0 after four innings with a three-run home run from Brett Kinneman, his first in ACC play since April 8, in the first inning and a two-run single by Will Wilson in the fourth.
The Deacs (22-27, 11-14) got on the board in the fifth inning with three runs on three walks, a passed ball, a balk and a single. Bobby Seymour’s two-run homer tied in the top of the sixth.
N.C. State got what it needed in the sixth when Wake reliever Antonio Menendez hit Stephen Pitarra to lead off the inning. Josh McLain followed a double and then Menendez balked in Pitarra. McLain scored on sacrifice fly by Will Wilson (who finished with four RBIs).
Going back to the series finale at Duke on April 22, N.C. State had lost four straight conference games. The Wolfpack was swept by UNC and then dropped a home game to Campbell on May 2.
N.C. State started to get right with a sweep of William & Mary last weekend and then a pair of wins over James Madison this week.
Kinneman, who started the season as the hottest hitter in the ACC, might have rediscovered his stroke. The junior left fielder homered in Tuesday’s win over JMU and then again on Friday night.
