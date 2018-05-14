NC State to add guard Eric Lockett, grad transfer from FIU

The graduate transfer market has been good to N.C. State. Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts has added another in guard Eric Lockett.
Lockett, according to ESPN, has decided to play his final season of college basketball for the Wolfpack.
The 6-5 guard averaged 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game at Florida International last season. As a grad transfer, Lockett will be eligible to play in the upcoming season.
Allerik Freeman, a grad transfer from Baylor, led the Wolfpack in scoring (16.1 points per game) and to the NCAA tournament in Keatts’ first season.
Keatts had two grad transfers on his first team (Freeman and guard Sam Hunt) and will have two on the 2018-19 season.
Forward Wyatt Walker, a grad transfer from Samford, committed last month to the Wolfpack.
Lockett, who began his career at George Mason in the 2014-15 season, also averaged 3.1 assists for the Panthers last season. He fills the available scholarship left by guard Lavar Batts, who decided to transfer last week.
Counting wing Torin Dorn, who put his name in for the NBA draft, N.C. State has 13 players on scholarship (the NCAA limit) on the roster for next season.
If Dorn doesn’t come back to N.C. State, Keatts would have another available scholarship. N.C. State has been recruiting forward Sacha Killeya-Jones, a Kentucky transfer.
