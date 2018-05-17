There was small talk and a big surprise on Bradley Chubb's flight to Los Angeles

Bradley Chubb is exactly the kind of person who would make small talk on a flight.

And that’s just what the former N.C. State star did on a recent trip from Denver to Los Angeles, according to Sports Illustrated. Chubb, taken fifth overall by the Denver Broncos in the NFL draft last month, has never been one to shy away from a conversation.

Sitting on a plane from Denver to LA. Bradley Chubb sitting one row ahead, stuffed in middle seat.



Guy in window: sorry man, I feel bad. Chubb: it's okay

Guy: so you play for the broncos?

Chubb: yep

Guy: are you guys excited about this new DE... Chubb?

Chubb: that's me actually. — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) May 17, 2018

The 6-4, 269-pound behemoth was sitting in the middle seat when his neighbor started to chat him up. Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated was on the same flight and overheard the conversation.

“So you play for the Broncos?” the unidentified passenger asked Chubb.

“Yep,” Chubb said.

“Are you guys excited about this new DE … Chubb?” the passenger asked.

“That’s me actually,” Chubb answered.

With deals already with adidas and Old Spice, give it some time and more fans will recognize Chubb.

Klemko’s original tweet, posted Wednesday night, has more than 16,400 likes. Chubb retweeted the exchange last night and added two laughing emojis.

Certainly anyone who visits Carter-Finley Stadium will know Chubb, or at least his number. The school announced on Wednesday it was going to honor Chubb’s jersey No. 9. His name, and number, will be added to the stadium facade with Philip Rivers, Torry Holt and N.C. State’s other greats.