Watch NC State's Mark Gottfried's beard grow

VIDEO: NC State head basketball coach Mark Gottfried, along with the basketball staff, grew out their beards in November to raise awareness in support of Wolfpack Club Associate Director Chris Combs, who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in May. Go to TeamChrisCombs.org to learn more and to donate money towards the fight against ALS.