Wolfpack bus leaves this afternoon; NC State-UNC game still a go

The snow has finally hit the Triangle but Saturday night’s N.C. State-North Carolina game is still on as scheduled.
The Wolfpack is supposed to have a walk-through at its practice facility in Raleigh at 3 p.m. and then depart for Chapel Hill.
The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. and is set to be televised by ESPN.
The general weather policy the ACC follows is if the teams and referees are in place, the game will go on. The referees for the game are already in Chapel Hill. Obviously, the Tar Heels are in place, too.
The only question is if the weather will allow N.C. State later in the afternoon to bus down I-40.
Duke famously couldn’t get to Chapel Hill before its scheduled game in Feb. 2014. That game was postponed about three and half hours before it was supposed to start.
NC State at UNC
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smith Center, Chapel Hill
TV: ESPN
