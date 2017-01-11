Three keys to NC State’s game at Boston College

Get the Big Yurt going
N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried cautioned at the start of the season it would take freshman forward Omer Yurtseven some time to get going since Yurtseven is both:
A) a freshman
B) an international player.
But when the 7-foot Turk came off of a nine-game suspension on Dec. 15 and scored 12 points in his first two games and 16 in in his fourth game, it looked like he would adjust quickly. Then ACC play began.
Yurtseven has not been effective in his first three conference games. He dropped a pass on the first possession of the Miami loss on Dec. 31 and had a layup attempt blocked by guard Bruce Brown. He finished the game with five points and four rebounds in 26 minutes.
He started better against Virginia Tech last Wednesday but still only finished with four points and four rebounds in 13 minutes.
No one had a good day against UNC on Sunday. Yurtseven had a season-best eight rebounds in 26 minutes but was 1 of 5 from the floor and scored two points.
Boston College can shoot the mess of the 3-ball but doesn’t have much inside. Yurtseven should be able to make some hay tonight against their relatively soft interior. If Yurtseven can’t get going against a perimeter-based team like BC, he’s going to be completely lost against tougher teams like Virginia, Florida State and Louisville.
Close out
When you give up 107 points, you’re not doing anything right on defense. N.C. State gives up way too many uncontested shots. The Wolfpack cannot afford to do that against Boston College’s backcourt. Ky Bowman (18 of 48, 37.5 percent), Jerome Robinson (32 of 81, 39.5 percent) and A.J. Turner (28 of 65, 43.1 percent) can get hot and shoot N.C. State right out of the gym, especially if the Wolfpack plays defense the way it did in Chapel Hill.
N.C. State has to figure out how to close out shooters on the 3-point line and at least make BC’s guards work for their points.
Have some pride
Pure and simple, you can’t lose by 51 points to anyone, let alone your rival. That’s not going to work for anyone — fans, players, coaches — ever. While N.C. State can’t do anything about how it played at UNC, it can learn from it and show some fight and pride.
N.C. State has struggled with Boston College recently — winning at the buzzer at home last year and losing here in 2015 by 16 points — so it’s unlikely the Wolfpack will win in a walk.
But, as forward Abdul-Malik Abu said on Monday, N.C. State needs to pour it out every game.
“If we get beat, we want to say at the end of the day, ‘They were better today,’ ” Abu said. “We don’t want to look back at it say, ‘We should have fixed this or we should have been better.’ ”
Joe Giglio
N.C. State at Boston College
Records: Wolfpack (12-4, 1-2 ACC), Eagles (8-8, 1-2)
When: 9 p.m., Wednesday
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV/radio: Fox Sports Carolinas, 101.5-WRAL
