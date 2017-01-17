Three keys for NC State against Pittsburgh

2:05 NC State's BeeJay Anya: We are making a lot of mental errors Pause

2:46 Gottfried: "We have to value the ball a little bit better"

2:24 NC State's Gottfried after loss: "We got better tonight"

1:11 Meet the IKEA Home Tour Squad.mp4

1:27 Hundreds march through Raleigh in honor of MLK Jr.

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:01 Ikea's "The Dream"

6:33 What women can learn from those who came before them

1:52 Duke's Jeff Capel cites lack of poise and too many points in the paint by Louisville for loss.