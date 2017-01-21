3 keys for Saturday’s NC State-Wake Forest game

3:17 NC State's Omer Yurtseven: I was ready to do whatever it took Pause

0:28 Snow and ice make travel treacherous

0:37 Ice and snow make area roads dangerous

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

1:58 Durham elector celebrates Trump inauguration

0:45 Roy Williams and his distinctive fashion sense

2:16 Louisville's Rick Pitino and Duke's Jeff Capel weigh in on the Grayson Allen situation

1:10 No Snow Days (for runners)

0:37 Gas leak on Raleigh's Capitol Boulevard causes traffic snafus during Thursday morning commute.