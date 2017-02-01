NC State guard Maverick Rowan on pace for career high

1:59 State's Dennis Smith says Wolfpack didn't play hard enough to beat Louisville Pause

0:22 NC State's Dennis Smith's massive dunk in victory at Duke

2:42 State's Abu talks about the Wolfpack's big win over Duke

2:03 Duke's Jeff Capel cites play of State's Dennis Smith, Jr. as the Wolfpack upsets the Blue Devils 84-82.

2:55 NC State fans celebrate on Hillsborough Street after beating Duke

0:49 State's Kapita on his big game in win over Duke

3:50 NC State's Dennis Smith on the Wolfpack's upset win over Duke

1:15 Trump endorses use of ‘nuclear option’ to confirm his Supreme Court pick

2:00 Dramatic drone video of the new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh