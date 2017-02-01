State Now

February 1, 2017 8:13 PM

NC State guard Maverick Rowan on pace for career high

By Jonathan M. Alexander

N.C. State wing Maverick Rowan is on pace to score a career-high in points Wednesday night against Syracuse.

His career-high is 27 points, which came in a game against Bucknell on Dec. 5, 2015.

The 6-7, 215-pound sophomore had 18 points at halftime on 7 of 12 shooting. He made it 21 points with a 3-pointer at the 17 minute mark, which tied a season-high in points. His three also put the Wolfpack up 53-47.

It capped off a 12-3 run during those three minutes.

