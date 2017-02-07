NC State assistant Ryan Nielsen headed to NFL’s Saints

Ryan Nielsen will be the defensive line for the New Orleans Saints, N.C. State announced on Tuesday.
Nielsen had been the Wolfpack’s defensive line coach for the past four years and previously worked with N.C. State coach Dave Doeren at Northern Illinois for two seasons.
Nielsen is the second defensive assistant to leave Doeren’s staff since the end of the 2016 season. Safeties coach Clayton White left to become the defensive coordinator at Western Kentucky. Doeren hired Aaron Henry from Rutgers to replace White.
