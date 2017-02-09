Yow will wait until after NC State’s basketball season to evaluate Gottfried’s future

5:22 NC State's Mark Gottfried: "I think we were as bad as you could possibly be" Pause

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

1:09 Hiroshi Arakawa: On the mend and back to pickin'

0:56 Speakers make economic case for preschool

1:56 Cameron Crazies fired up for Duke-Carolina rivalry game

3:06 Duke's Coach K jokes about retirement and calls Duke-Carolina game a 'national treasure'

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

2:37 NC State's Smith: I think we played hard, we just didn't play tough enough

2:01 NC State's Henderson: Regardless of the score, we have to keep playing with energy and heart