Yow will wait until after NC State’s basketball season to evaluate Gottfried’s future

With the losses adding up, N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow understands the frustration of Wolfpack fans.
Several fans asked Yow about the future of sixth-year basketball coach Mark Gottfried on Twitter during Wednesday night’s 95-71 loss at Florida State.
Yow responded during the game that, as is her standard practice, she will evaluate the season when it is over.
“To all our faithful fans who follow me on twitter: I will address the season after it ends,” Yow wrote on her Twitter account @gopacknow during the game.
@wolfie_pack To all our faithful fans who follow me on twitter: I will address the season after it ends.— #1 state fan (@gopacknow) February 9, 2017
Through an athletic department official, Yow declined further comment on Thursday.
N.C. State (14-11) fell to 3-9 in ACC play with Wednesday’s loss and is likely to miss the NCAA tournament for the second straight year under Gottfried.
Gottfried received a contract extension before the 2015-16 season and has three more seasons remaining on it. N.C. State would owe Gottfried $2.28 million if Yow decides to make a coaching change after this season.
Gottfried, 122-80 overall and 47-53 in the ACC in six seasons at N.C. State, is one of three coaches in ACC history (with UNC coach Roy Williams and former Wake Forest coach Skip Prosser) to lead his first four teams to the NCAA tournament. N.C. State had not made the NCAA tournament in the five years prior to Gottfried being hired in April 2011.
His 2012 and ’15 teams both reached the Sweet 16, which N.C. State had only done once (in 2005) since 1989 before Gottfried was hired.
But since knocking off Villanova, a No. 1 seed, in the second round of the 2015 NCAA tournament, the Wolfpack has struggled with roster continuity, injuries and defensive intensity.
The Wolfpack fell to 5-13 in ACC play last season and has struggled to find any footing in the country’s top conference this season despite the addition of highly-touted freshmen Dennis Smith Jr. and Omer Yurtseven.
Yow has been consistent throughout her tenure in how she approaches each coaching decision. During this past football season there were questions about coach Dave Doeren’s future and she addressed them the day after the Wolfpack’s regular-season finale with a statement of support for Doeren on the school’s website.
N.C. State has six regular-season games left this season and then the ACC tournament for Gottfried to try to reverse the losing trend.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
Comments