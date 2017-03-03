NCSU’s Markell Johnson will make trip to Brooklyn for ACC tourney

1:40 UNC-Wilmington coach talks about his pride in his players after loss to Duke Pause

1:32 UNC-Wilmington coach Kevin Keatts after his Seahawks defeated William & Mary

2:13 NC State's Smith: I really believe we can be a great team, I still do

2:39 NC State's Gottfried: Everything that happens is my responsibility

0:22 NC State's Dennis Smith's massive dunk in victory at Duke

2:24 NC State's Gottfried after loss: "We got better tonight"

1:09 Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history

6:08 McGrady supports replacement bill for HB2

1:32 Cold snap could mean trouble for local strawberry farmers