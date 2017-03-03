NCSU’s Markell Johnson will make trip to Brooklyn for ACC tourney

N.C. State got good news on freshman guard Markell Johnson’s knee on Friday.
Johnson suffered a sprain and bone bruise in his left knee in the first half of Wednesday’s 78-74 loss at Clemson but avoided serious injury.
Johnson will travel with the team to Brooklyn for the ACC tournament and will be a game-time decision.
Johnson hyperextended his left knee when he collided with Clemson’s Elijah Thomas and Marcquise Reed while chasing a loose ball at the 11:09 mark of the first half.
He had to be carried off the floor and did not return the game. The collision looked like it could have been a more serious injury.
Johnson averages 4.0 points and 2.3 assists per game on the season but has had an expanded role recently. He averaged 9.3 points and 4.0 assists in 35.3 minutes against Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and Virginia and started three straight games.
N.C. State (15-16, 4-14 ACC) will play in the opening round of the ACC tournament on Tuesday.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
Comments