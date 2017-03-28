NC State’s Keatts adds assistant from UNCW

Takayo Siddle will follow Kevin Keatts from UNC-Wilmington to N.C. State.
Siddle agreed to a one-year, $300,000 contract with the Wolfpack on Tuesday to join Keatts’ staff as an assistant.
Siddle, 30, worked the past three seasons with Keatts at UNCW and helped the Seahawks win 72 games and reach the NCAA tournament twice.
Siddle, who’s from Eden, played for Keatts at Hargrave Military School before his college career at Gardner-Webb (2005-09). Siddle also worked for Keatts for season at Hargrave as an assistant.
“Takayo is a rising star in this profession with a great enthusiasm for the game,” Keatts said in a statement released by the school. “He is a North Carolina native and knows the state very well. This is my third straight head coaching position where I have hired Takayo as a member of my staff.
“Obviously, I have tremendous respect for his coaching ability and the way he can mold our student-athletes. He is a tremendous addition to our staff.”
Siddle worked as an assistant at Gardner-Webb for four seasons before joining Keatts at UNCW.
Siddle is the second assistant Keatts has hired this week. Former Virginia Tech coach James Johnson was hired as an assistant on Monday.
There is one open spot on Keatts’ staff for a full-time assistant but it won’t be filled by either of Mark Gottfried’s assistants still under contract.
Both Butch Pierre ($410,000 and Heath Schroyer ($310,00) have a year left on their contracts with N.C. State. Gottfried is also still on the books for three more years at $750,000 a year.
If Pierre, Schroyer or Gottfried get another coaching job, N.C. State would owe the difference (if any) in their new contract.
N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow said when Keatts was hired he would have $1 million pool available to hire assistants.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
Comments