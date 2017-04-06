No barnstorming tour for NC State’s Henderson

Terry Henderson is waiting, not “barnstorming.”
The N.C. State guard had committed to play in the “ACC Barnstorming Tour” in case the NCAA had denied his sixth-year waiver.
Since Henderson has not heard back from the NCAA, he will not participate in the annual tour with other seniors from N.C. State. North Carolina, Duke and Wake Forest. The first game of the tour is Thursday night (7:30 p.m.) at Panther Creek High in Cary. Participating players are paid to play on the barstorming tour, a no-no under NCAA rules.
Henderson applied to the NCAA for a sixth-year waiver after the Wolfpack’s season ended in early March. College athletes are eligible to play four seasons in five years with an allowance for one redshirt season. When Henderson transferred from West Virginia in 2014, he used his redshirt season.
The 6-5 guard from Raleigh graduated from N.C. State in December. He has been in college for five years but his 2015-16 junior season only lasted 7 minutes. He tore ligaments in his right foot in the season-opener and did not play the rest of the season.
Typically, the NCAA only grants a sixth-year for athletes who miss two seasons with injuries. N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley, who missed his first two seasons at Boise State with injuries, was granted a sixth-year of eligibility last summer.
In Henderson’s case, the odds are against him getting the waiver (because he only missed one season for an injury) but there is a precedent. Tyler Ennis graduated from Villanova in 2015 and transferred to Oregon. In what would have been his fifth season, the 2015-16 campaign, Ennis injured his foot in a preseason game and then only played in two Pac-12 games.
Ennis, who started his career at Rice before he transferred to Villanova, was granted a sixth season by the NCAA and helped the Ducks reach the Final Four this season.
Henderson was second on N.C. State in scoring this season (13.8 points per game) and started all 32 games. In new coach Kevin Keatts’ offense, which is heavily reliant on the 3-pointer, Henderson would be a valuable part of the 2017-18 Wolfpack team. He led N.C. State with 78 3-pointers and 3-point percentage (38.4) this season.
Henderson has been participating in the offseason workouts run by Keatts at N.C. State. There is no timetable from the NCAA for a response.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
Comments