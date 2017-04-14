Moss to transfer from NC State

Thaddeus Moss became the second N.C. State tight end to transfer this week. Moss posted a brief message on his Twitter account on Thursday with his decision.
April 13, 2017
Moss caught six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman in 2016. The son of NFL great Randy Moss, the 6-4, 240-pound tight end impressed with his aggressive blocking in a reserve role last season.
He does have a history of transferring. He attended five different high schools in four different states (Kentucky, West Virginia, Rhode Island and North Carolina).
Moss was the top recruit in the 2016 for N.C. State (ranked No. 7 in the state by Rivals) and one of only five true freshmen to play last season. He would have been behind Jaylen Samuels and Cole Cook, a pair of seniors, for the upcoming season but had the potential for a bigger role later in his career. Moss finished his high school career at the same school as Samuels (Mallard Creek) and was thought of as a potential replacement for Samuels.
The school announced on Wednesday that senior tight end Pharoah McKever would graduate and transfer. That leaves Cook and redshirt freshman Dylan Autenrieth as the only two tight ends left from the spring depth chart. Freshman Damien Darden enrolled in January and freshman Thomas Ruocchio redshirted last season.
